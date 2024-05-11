AMVCA 2024: Genoveva Umeh wins Best Supporting Actress

Genoveva Umeh has emerged as the Best Supporting Actress at the ongoing 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

She emerged victorious with her remarkable performance in the movie “Breath of Life.”

Other contestants in the category include: Joke Silva (Over the Bridge), Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book), Eliane Umuhire (Omen), Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos), Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi).