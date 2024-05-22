Amel International recognized as one of Africa’s fastest-growing companies by Financial Times, Statista

Amel International Services Limited (AISL), has been recognized by the Financial Times and Statista asone of Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies for 2024.

This recognition comes at an opportune time as Amel International Services Limited (AISL) celebrates adecade of excellence in business operations. The company’s remarkable growth and commitment toquality has now been acknowledged on a continental scale, despite the challenging economic environmentin Nigeria and the impact of the 2019/20 covid-19 pandemic and other global crisis.

Amel International Services Limited secured its place on the list with an impressive Absolute GrowthRate of 96.43% and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.24% in the highly competitiveFood and Beverage sector.

Since its inception in 2014, the company has achieved an outstanding revenuegrowth rate of 1504%, having sold a total of 1,620,091 cases and packs of its diverse products.

The consistent dedication and hard work of Amel International Services Limited’s 169-strong staff hasreally been instrumental in achieving this remarkable milestone. Their passion and commitment havedriven the company’s success and served as the foundation upon which the company has flourished.

“We take immense pride in sourcing the best available raw materials for our products, ensuring thehighest quality that our customers have come to recognize and stay loyal to,” said Mr. Akan Peter,MD/CEO of Amel International Services Limited.

“We are grateful for the support and feedback from ourcustomers and stakeholders, which allows us to continuously refine and enhance our offerings.

“Amel International Services Limited is committed to sustainable production practices and offers diverserange of products under its Baking Line and Breakfast Line.

“These products, such as Icing Sugar, CornFlour, Baking Soda, Bakery Cocoa, Pure Cocoa Drink, Custard Powder (Milk, Vanilla, and Bananaflavors), and Natural Honey, are all NAFDAC certified and produced within Nigeria.

“With an extensive network of over 8,000 dealerships, wholesalers, and retailers across Nigeria, Ghana,Cameroun, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, Amel International Services Limited isset to capture the global processed and agrifood industry.

“Through strategic partnerships and the backingof supportive investors, the company is steadfast in its vision of “feeding Africa”.