Ambassador Taofik Obasanjo Coker arrives Cameroon

By Adetutu Audu

The newly appointed Consul General of Nigeria to the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon, Ambassador Taofik Obasanjo Coker, arrived in the Republic of Cameroon on Friday, May 10, 2024.

A delegation led by the Consul General of Nigeria to Littoral and West Regions, Ambassador Francis Enya, received the newly appointed Consul General at Douala International Airport.

Other members of the delegation included home-based officers from the Consulate General of Nigeria, Buea, HRM Jonathan T. Onyenagubor, Eze Gburu Gburu 1 of Ohana Eze Ndi Igbo in Cameroon, Publisher of “Naija Diaspora Magazine,” Mr. Ismaila Adegbola, and other members of the Nigerian community.

Ambassador Coker expressed his delight at the reception by the Nigerian delegation and employed the opportunity to solicit the support and cooperation of the Nigerian Community members in his area of jurisdiction, the North West and South West Regions.

He assured the members of the Nigerian community present of the goodwill of the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for all Nigerian nationals in diaspora.

The new Consul General also lauded the great achievements of his predecessor, Amb. Lawal Bappah, mni, and promised to continue to build on his legacy in the course of further deepening the already robust bilateral relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Cameroon.

His Excellency departed Douala for Buea, where he and his family members were warmly received by home-based officers and the local staff members of the Consulate General of Nigeria in Buea.

At the reception organized in honour of His Excellency, the officers and staff of Buea Consulate General expressed how pleased they were to receive their new Head of Mission. Amb. Taofik Coker also expressed deep appreciation for the colourful reception accorded him and his family. He urged them to extend the same support and cooperation accorded to him by his predecessor.