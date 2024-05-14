Alleged Suicide: We are waiting for the outcome of investigation – Customs

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Following the reported self killing (suicide) by an officer of the Nigerian Customs in Abuja, the Service has called for patience for the outcome of Police investigation.

The National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service , Mr. Abdullahi Maiwada, told Vanguard in Abuja, that it was premature to conclude that the late officer committed suicide.

According to him, “the true cause of death could only be ascertained through investigation which has been launched by the police.

His words, “Yes the unfortunate death is confirmed but we cannot yet conclude whether it was a case of suicide or murder.

“The conclusion can only be the outcome of an investigation and the police have commenced an investigation into the matter. We await the outcome of it.”

Recall that the officer identified as CSC Abdulwahab Magaji was said to have shot himself with a pump-action rifle at his residence located at Binta Street, Farm Estate area, Abuja.

Magaji’s family reportedly filed a report with the police about his untimely death, forcing policemen to storm the scene of the incident to commence investigation.

Family sources said that when policemen arrived at the scene, the victim was rushed to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

The FCT Police Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh was yet to be briefed and updated on the investigation into the suspected suicide as at the time of filing this report.