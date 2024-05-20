Alleged police brutality: Women protest in Imo

Women in the oil producing area of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo on Monday, stormed the streets of Mmahu community to protest alleged Police brutality to the people.

The women, numbering over 500 were seen with placards with various inscriptions, appealing to the State, Federal Governments and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to come to their rescue.

They alleged that there had been consistent police brutality in their communities and their sons have all fled following alleged killings of victims of the brutality.

Spokesperson of the protesters, Mrs Anwulika Omogo, told newsmen that the police team brutalising the communities was led by one Insp. Chika Okeabatta popularly known as ‘Kill and Bury’.

Omogo, a Women Leader in the area, who claimed that Okeabatta, was a member of the disbanded SARS operators, further claimed that he had recruited unknown state actors as militia group around Egbema axis.

She alleged that the militia mainly attack, kill and arrest innocent and law abiding residents of the area that he labelled with criminal charges.

“Most recent is the arrest of the President-General of the community, Pastor Noble Omogo, who was detained in the Inspector’s illegal cell at former NDDC hospital in Mmahu for three days without investigation and any crime.

“The Inspector boasts that he is not answerable to both the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer or any other police authority, as he is now police Traditional Ruler of Egbema.

“Egbema is a peaceful oil producing community and we want government to intervene in this issue before it would degenerate to our children deciding to retaliate,” she noted.

Also speaking, Mrs Love Nzeoma, said that the community do not want what happened in Delta to happen to them.

“We do not want our children to go to self defense because they have been pushed to the wall.

“Any action they take may affect so many other lives and government installations.

“We respect the law but we can no longer afford to keep quiet while our children are being killed daily on frivolous charges,” Nzeoma said.

Some of the placards read ‘Police brutality must stop,” “Kill and Bury stop killing innocent souls,” “Government please save us from Police brutality,” and “Our Pastor must be released,” among others.

The Police spokesman in Imo, ASP Henry Okoye, promised to react on the matter after contacting the Area Commander of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government, but had not at the time of filing report.