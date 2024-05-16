Alleged bribery: Kano CJ reassigns Ganduje’s case to another Judge

APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje

Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki has reassigned the alleged corruption case involving the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to another Judge.

The CJ reassigned the case which was before a Kano High Court number 4 presided over by Justice Usman Malam Na’abba to Court 7 sitting at Miller Road and presided over by Justice Amina Adamu.

Confirming the development, on Thursday, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State High Court, Baba Jibo Ibrahim said, “The office of the CJ of the state has the power to direct and transfer a case at any stage so far it has not reached the level of judgement.”

Recall that Ganduje, wife, son and five others were charged on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged bribery, diversion and misappropriation of funds, among others running into billions of naira.

Other parties in the suit are Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd and Lesage General Enterprises.

Earlier, the matter was scheduled for ruling today on the motion of substituted service as the court has not been able to serve the defendants except the six defendant.

The charges reads: “That you, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje sometime between the period of January 10th 2016 or thereabout, at Kano in Kano Judicial Division, while serving as the Governor of Kano State and being a public servant in the government of Kano State corruptly asked for and received the sum of $200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) being a benefit for yourself from one of the beneficiaries of contracts awarded Kano State Government on your instruction and approval as part of your function as the Governor of Kano State thereby committed the offence of official corruption contrary to and punishable under section 22 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended), Law No 2 of 2009, Laws of Kano State of Nigeria.

“That you, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Sometime between the period of February 10″ 2017 or thereabout, at Kano in the Kano Judicial Division, while serving as the Governor of Kano State and being a public servant in the government of Kano State agreed to do or caused to be done an illegal act, to wit, dishonestly and/or corruptly to your own advantage collected a kickback of the sum of $ 213,000 (Two Hundred And Thirteen Thousand United States dollars) being money generated from people and entities seeking or holing the execution of Kano State Government contact and or project for the remodelling of the Kantin Kwari textile market as a bribe through one of the contractors (agent) thereby committing the offence of official corruption contrary to and punishable under Section 22 of The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended), Law No2 of 2009, Laws of Kano State of Nigeria.

“That you, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Sometime between the period of September 2020 and March 2021 or thereabout, at Kano in the Kano Judicial Division, together with one Hafsat Umar (your spouse) and Abubakar Bawuro, a Businessman, Safari Textile Ltd, a limited liability company, wholly owned and maintained the 3rd Defendant, agreed to do an illegal act to wit: dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of N1,376,000,000.00 (One Billion Three Hundred and seventy-six million Naira) through account No. 7085982019 belonging to the 3rd Defendant being monies earmarked and approved for the purchase and supply of face marks and other hospitals equipment for the health sector, thereby causing wrongful loss to the people and government of Kano State and thereby jointly committed the offence of Criminal Conspiracy contrary to section 96 and punishable under section 97 of The penal code (as amended) CAP,105, Vol.2. The Laws of Kano State of Nigeria, 1991.

“That you, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Sometime between the period of September 2020 and January 2022 or thereabout, at Kano in the Kano Judicial Division, together with one Hafsat Umar (your spouse) and Abubakar Bawuro, a Businessman, Safari Textile Ltd, a limited liability company, while entrusted with the sum of N1,376,000,000.00 (One Billion Three Hundred and seventy-Six million Naira) or dominion over the said sum, earmarked for the purchase and supply of face masks and other hospital equipment honestly misappropriated and/or converted the said sum to your own use through account No. 7085982019 belonging to the 3rd defendant, thereby jointly committed the offence of Criminal Breach of Trust contrary to section 311 and punishable under section 312 of The penal code (as amended) CAP,105, Vol.2. The Laws of Kano State of Nigeria, 1991.

“That you, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Sometime between the period march of 2021 or there about, at Kano in the Kano Judicial Division, while serving as the Governor and being a public servant in the government of Kano State for your own benefit and that of your immediate family conspire with the 4th defendant (Umar Abdullahi Umar) being your biological son using 6 defendants (Lamash Properties Ltd) a company owned and or operated by members of your family including the 4th defendant and dishonestly allocated 501 (five hundred and one) high-density plots of lands you hold in trust for the benefit all Nigerians at Zawachiki layout No. TP/KNUPDI256B in the name of 6 defendant company under the pretext of site and services arrangement in the land compulsory acquired by you being the Governor of Kano State from destitute members of the public (peasant farmers) were it was sold and the proceed part of which the sum of N700,000,000.00 (Seven Hundred Million Naira) was deposited in the account of Bureau de change operator vision Steel link Ltd No. Domicile at Access Bank where dollar equivalent was given to the 4th defendant to the detriment of the people and government of Kano State thereby jointly committed the offence of Criminal Conspiracy contrary to section 96 and punishable under section 97 of The penal code (as amended) CAP,105, Vol.2. The Laws of Kano State of Nigeria, 1991.

“That you, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Sometime between the period march of 2021 or thereabout, at Kano in the Kano Judicial Division, while serving as the Governor and being a public servant in the government of Kano State for your own benefit and that of your immediate family conspire with the 4th defendant Umar Abdullahi Umar, being your biological son using 6 defendants Lamash Properties Ltd a company substantially owned and or operated by members of your family including the 4th defendant and dishonestly allocated 501 (five hundred and one) high-density plots of lands you hold in trust for the benefit of all Nigerians at Zawachiki layout No. TP/KNUPDA256B in the name of 6th defendant company under the pretext of site and services arrangement in the land compulsory acquired by you as a governor of Kano state from destitute members of the public (peasant farmers) which was sold and the proceeds, the sum of #700,000,000.00 (Seven Hundred Million Naira) was deposited in the account of Bureau de change operator vision Steel link Ltd No. 7816362026 Domicile at a new generation bank where dollar equivalent was given to the 4th defendant thereby agreed to do or caused to be done an illegal act, to wit, dishonestly and/or corruptly to your own advantage collected a kickback of the sum of $ 213,000 (Two Hundred And Thirteen Thousand United States dollars) being money generated from people and entities seeking or holing the execution of Kano State Government contact and or project for the remodelling of Kantin Kwari textile market as a bribe through one of the contractors (agent) thereby committing the offence of official corruption contrary to and punishable under Section 22 of The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended), Law No2 of 2009, Laws of Kano State of Nigeria.

“That you, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Sometime between the period of September 2020 and March 2021 or thereabout, at Kano in the Kano Judicial Division, while serving as the Governor and being a public servant in the government of Kano State for your own benefit and that of your immediate family conspire with the 5th” defendant Jibrilla Muhammad also a public servant in the government of Kano State served as the managing director of Kano State Investment and Properties Ltd using the 8 defendant Lesage General Enterprise Ltd a company wholly owned and or maintain by your immediate family to convert the Kano state government property known as Kano cotton ginnery located at Challawa area of Kano State that was initially valued at #750,000,000.00 (seven hundred million Naira) purportedly at the discounted rate of three hundred and twenty million Naira) the amount which payment was not evident causing wrongful loss to the people and government of Kano State thereby jointly committed the offence of Criminal Conspiracy contrary to section 96 and punishable under section 97 of The penal code (as amended) CAP,105, Vol.2. The Laws of Kano State of Nigeria, 1991.

“That you, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Sometime between the period of September 2020 and March 2021 or thereabout, at Kano in the Kano Judicial Division, while serving as the Governor and being a public servant in the government of Kano State for your own benefit and that of your immediate family conspire with the 5th defendant Jibrilla Muhammad also a public servant in the government of Kano State served as the managing director of Kano State Investment and Properties Ltd using the 8 defendant Lesage General Enterprise Ltd a company wholly owned and or maintain by your immediate family to convert the Kano state government property known as Kano cotton ginnery located at the Challawa area of Kano State was initially valued at #750,000,000.00 (seven hundred million Naira) purportedly at the discounted rate of three hundred and twenty million Naira) the amount which payment was not actually made and documented thereby causing wrongful loss to the people and government of Kano State thereby committed the offence of criminal breach of trust contrary to section 311 read together with section 79, and punishable under section 315 of the Penal Code( as amended), CAP, 105, Vol.2 .The Laws of the Kano State of Nigeria 1991,” the charges reads.

The development may not be unconnected with the controversy that trailed the earlier suspension of the APC Chairman, Ganduje handled by the judge where he affirmed the suspension and later make u-turn after the APC filed a petition against him before the National Judicial Council, NJC.

However, a date is yet to be fixed for the mention of the case at the newly reassigned court.