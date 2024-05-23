ALGON demands CNG auto conversation plants in 774 LGAs

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, has demanded for the establishment of CNG conversion plants in the 774 council areas of the country to lessen the biting cost of fuel coupled with economic challenges.

The ALGON National President, Hon Aminu Mu’azu Maifata, who made the demand during the nationwide stakeholders engagement training on CNG conversion and maintenance, expressed strong commitment to the presidential initiative on clean energy transportation in the country.

Maifata, represented by the ALGON Director General Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, said that the association has noted the gains attached to such innovation and will partner with the Federal Ministry of transportation, the Nigeria Institute of Transport technology and other critical stakeholders to ensure its success.

He explained that the training aspect of the programme was necessary to get the rural off-takers properly informed on the technology and operational components.

He was of the opinion that such technology needs to be deployed with good technical support especially the autogas conversion and other vital knowledge required, assuring that ALGON will endeavor to reach out to the grassroots where already so many Nigerians are facing the biting hardship of cost of fuel coupled with economic challenges.

He said such energy transition will see many organizations, groups, individuals and people key into it due to its value chain and gains, noting that it will create jobs and curtail insecurity as well as rising urban drift.

The ALGON National President called for a holistic expansion of the technology across 774 local government areas of the country in order for the CNG project to make a reasonable impact.

Earlier in his address, the Minister of Transportation, Said Ahmed Alkali, said that promoting CNG has many value chain as well as huge economic benefit.

The Minister, who was represented by Musa Ibrahim, Director Road Transport Mass Transit, called for the deployment of competent technology to address all challenges.