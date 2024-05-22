Alex Unusual breaks silence, responds to allegations over affair with AY Makun

Former Big Brother Naija star Alex Asogwa, better known as Alex Unusual, has finally responded to an alleged accusation of having an affair with Nigerian comedian AY Makun.

Alex, who has been away from social media since March, made her first post in a short video via her X page on Tuesday.

She narrated the harassment she experienced during her absence while stating how she felt compelled not to speak up to end up being the stronger person, but she now wants to change that.

Although Alex did not address the charges directly, she gently refuted them and cited Nigeria’s cybersecurity legislation.

She captions the video, saying, “I’ll take the high road on my own terms.

“Director @alex_unusual.”