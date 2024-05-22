Akpabio is Publisher, Adaramodu Editor-in-Chief as 10th Senate launches magazine

Akpabio

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio is the Publisher of the 98- page 10th Senate Magazine that has been launched to bridge the gap between it and the citizenry.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs and the Editor-in-Chief of the Magazine, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, APC, Ekiti South made the public presentation of the magazine titled “10th Senate Magazine” during plenary.

Adaramodu said, “We gather here to witness a groundbreaking moment in the history of Nigeria, a moment that marks the birth of a new era of communication between the Senate and the citizenry.

“For the first time in the annals of our great nation, the Senate has bestowed upon us the 10th Senate Magazine.

“It is a platform that will bridge the gap between the Senate and the people it serves. This visionary initiative of the leadership of the 10th Senate is deliberately intended to foster transparency, understanding and engagement, as we strive to build a stronger and more inclusive democracy.”

The Senate Spokesperson who noted that the Senate stood as the upper chamber of the National Assembly, representing the interests of the diverse Nigerian populace, said, “It is here, in the hallowed halls of legislation, that the voices of the people find resonance and their concerns are addressed through thoughtful deliberations and legislation.”

Adaramodu who explained that the magazine, the senate’s beacon of progress, was an embodiment of the senate’s commitment to open dialogue and effective communication with Nigerian people within and outside, said, “within its pages, you will find a tapestry of stories, insights, and ideas that reflect the rich chronicle of our nation.

“It will serve as a platform for the senate to share its legislative achievements, initiatives and aspirations, while also providing a voice to the diverse voices of our citizenry.

“As we embark on this journey together, let us embrace the power of knowledge and dialogue. Let us seize this opportunity to strengthen the bond between the senate and the people, as we work hand in hand towards a brighter future for our beloved nation.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the President of the Senate who himself is the Publisher, distinguished senators and the editorial team who have contributed to the birth of the 10th Senate Magazine.

“Your dedication and commitment have brought us to this momentous occasion, and we stand united in our pursuit of a more informed and engaged society.

“Together, let us build bridges, foster understanding and create a legacy of progress that will resonate for generations to come.”