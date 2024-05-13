AJU felicitates world’s first black woman PhD holder in cybernetics

Prof Rose-Margaret Ekeng-Itua

…describes her as symbol of courage, tenacity in academic endeavors

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The first black woman holder of Ph.D in Cybernetics, Prof. Rose-Margret Ekeng-Itua have been described as a woman of courage, tenacity in her academic pursuit by the Arthur Javis University (AJU).

The institution’s management, staff and students’ stated this in a statement congratulating Ekeng-Itua on her record breaking feat in the field of Cybernetics in a United State University.

In the statement by AJU Chancellor, Sir Arthur Javis Archibong, the institution lauded Ekeng-Itua’s resilience and hard work.

The Chancellor emphasized that her accomplishment has paved the way for greatness and proven that Africans, especially women, have immense value to offer to the world.

“Professor Rose-Margaret Ekeng-Itua’s achievement is not only a personal triumph but a landmark moment for the entire African continent.

“Her dedication and brilliance have shattered barriers and inspired a new generation of scholars to pursue their dreams with unwavering determination,” Archibong stated.

According to him, the AJU community expressed immense pride in this remarkable accomplishment, recognizing it as a testament to the transformative power of education and the boundless potential of African scholars.

“This historic milestone serves as an inspiration to aspiring researchers and a symbol of the continent’s unwavering commitment to excellence in the pursuit of knowledge and innovation which the Arthur Jarvis University stands for,” Archibong said.

The statement further highlighted Ekeng-Itua’s partnership with Arthur Jarvis Archibong University in the establishment of the African Technology And Innovation Institute for Environmental Resiliency, Energy, and Clean Technology (ERECT).

“This collaborative endeavour is poised to create groundbreaking research opportunities and empower future generations of innovators and leaders.

According to him, “Professor Ekeng-Itua’s work at the ERECT Institute will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of sustainable technologies and environmental solutions, benefiting communities across Africa and beyond.”