Aiyedatiwa hands over 5 additional free shuttle buses to students in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state government, has handed over five additional free shuttle bus to some communities in the state as part of it’s effort to provide quality education to school children in the state.

The bus were handed over to the communities through the Ministry of Transport headed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, Hon. Olugbenga Omole.

Hon Omole, while speaking during the handing over, thanked Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for procuring the additional brand new luxury buses, which he said demonstrates the government’s commitment to making life meaningful and bearable for parents and the entire people of the state.

The Special Adviser said that the inclusion of the new buses as a palliative measure to ease transportation burden from parents is a step in the right direction, adding that it is an investment in the future of the state.

Also, speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Olufemi Aladenola, appreciated the governor for adding additional free school shuttle buses for students.

Aladenola noted that it will provide safe and conducive transportation for school children.

The principal of Aquinas College, Mr. Adebisi Jimbola, and the state PTA chairman, represented by Pastor Sola Adubi, lauded the present administration for the additional buses, saying it will promote punctuality, enhance students’ learning assimilation, and relieve parents of daily transportation costs.

A Student representative, Oladele Joshua, of Aquinas College, Akure, Teachers and Parents, appreciated governor Aiyedatiwa, for procuring additional free school shuttle buses for students.

Other dignitaries present at the event included Mr. Ogunleye Okeowo, Principal, Oyemekun Grammar School; Mrs. Justinah Okunrinboye, Senior Vice Principal, St. Louis Girls’ Grammar School; Omoba Kole Ibitoye, Chairman, Akure South Local Government PTA; and students from various schools in the state.

The inaugural parade of the Ministry of Transport uniformed officers was also held during the occasion, featuring a march past parade by uniformed officers.