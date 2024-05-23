A’Ibom: Kidnapped doctor regains freedom after 20 days in captivity

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

THE medical doctor kidnapped at Oron Local government area of Akwa Ibom State on April 30th, 2024, Dr John Robbin Esu has regained his freedom after 20 days in captivity.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Akwa Ibom State branch disclosed this in a communique issued at the end of its emergency general meeting on Tuesday May 21, at the Doctor’s Mess in Uyo .

According to the communique which was signed by the State chairman, Professor Emem Abraham and obtained by newsmen on Thursday in Uyo, showed that Dr Esu regained his freedom on Tuesday, May, 21.

It reads: “Following the release of our member Dr John Robbin Esu who was abducted and held in captivity by kidnappers for twenty (20), days the NMA Akwa Ibom State in her Emergency general meeting resolved as follows:

“The immediate call-off of withdrawal of services across all the health facilities in Akwa Ibom State. The immediate resumption of full services in all private and government hospitals in the State.

“The Association immensely appreciates the government of Akwa Ibom State for the commitment shown as well as the security agencies in the state particularly the Department of State Security Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Police for their display of professionalism during the period of our travail as an Association.

“The leadership of the NMA AKS particularly appreciates all doctors in Akwa Ibom State for the show of support for Dr John Esu during a very trying period, their action justifies the principle that there is strength in unity.

We will never be found wanting in our resolve to pursue the interest and welfare of all our members”.

It could be recalled that the Association had on May 15,2024 embarked on a three- day warning strike following the abduction of Dr Esu, and appealed to governor Umo Eno and security agencies to ensure his safe release.