Ahead of Diplomatic visit: NPA streamline trucks movement into the ports

By Godwin Oritse

Ahead of the Presidential visit to the Mile-2 end of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway to commission the port access roads, the leadership of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has commenced to moves streamline the movements of trucks around the port areas.

In a statement to all stakeholders the management of the NPA through its partners, Transit Truck Parks said that a directive temporarily reducing the release of trucks to the port was being implemented with a view to ensuring that the presidential team gets a some and secured access during the visitation.

Accordingly, the NPA has started the streamlining the entry of trucks in and out of the through the weekend until after the Presidential visit.

Part of the statement reads: “In view of the forthcoming diplomatic visit by the Federal Government scheduled for this weekend, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has issued a directive to temporarily reduce the release of trucks to the ports.

“This measure is being implemented to ensure a smooth and secure visitation for the Federal Government officials. As a result, the release of trucks to the port will be streamlined starting from now through the weekend.

“We understand that this may cause some inconvenience but it is necessary to facilitate a seamless and orderly visit by the Federal Government representatives.

“We kindly request all stakeholders to comply with the directive and adjust their operations accordingly. Your cooperation and understanding are crucial in making this diplomatic visit a success.