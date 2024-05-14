Agro firm creates jobs for youths with home farming kits

By Ezra Ukanwa

In a landmark move to address food security challenges and foster youth employment opportunities, Zenith Energy Enzymes, has announced the launch of the Home Farming for All Kits.

This innovative solution is set to empower households across Nigeria to engage in home gardening while creating avenues for economic growth and youth development.

Following the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the declaration of a state of emergency on food security, the administration unveiled a renewed hope agenda.

The First lady federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu spearheaded the Every Home a Garden initiative, signaling a national commitment to enhancing food self-sufficiency.

The Home Farming for All Kits, developed by Zenith Energy Enzymes, are designed to equip households with the necessary tools for successful home gardening.

Featuring the Agric Zyme 3x Organic Liquid Fertilizer, enriched with enzyme boosters and pesticides, alongside certified planting seeds of Okra, Pepper, Cucumber, Tomatoes, and Maize, these kits enable efficient cultivation practices.

Moreover, Zenith Energy Enzymes is dedicated to fostering youth employment through the training and deployment of 1,000 extension agents per state.

These agents will play a crucial role in providing guidance and support to households embarking on home gardening endeavors, thereby driving economic empowerment at the grassroots level.

The procurement of the Home Farming for All Kits by state governments signifies a monumental step towards achieving food security and stimulating economic growth.

With positive implications for all economic indicators, this initiative is poised to make a significant impact on the livelihoods of Nigerians.

The unveiling ceremony of the Home Farming for All Kits in Kwara State, sponsored by Rt Hon Raheem Tunji Olawuyi, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the Omuaran City Town Hall at 11 am.

This event underscores the collaborative efforts of government, private sector, and community stakeholders in advancing sustainable agriculture and youth empowerment.

With a stockpile capable of catering to 12 million households, Zenith Energy Enzymes reaffirms its commitment to supporting nationwide food security initiatives alongside government palliatives.