AGN bans unofficial photographers from taking pictures at Jnr. Pope’s funeral

By Benjamin Njoku

The leadership of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has nominated 30 representatives from five states of Delta, Imo, Abia, Anambra, and Enugu to attend the late actor’s burial ceremony, which comes on May 27, in Enugu State after a mass at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Ukehe.

Announcing the development in a statement he shared on his Instagram page, AGN president Emeka Rollas said the selected representatives would be provided with official T-shirts and transportation. He added that the representatives have been appointed to oversee various aspects of the event.

Rollas emphasized that only official photographers will be allowed to take pictures and videos during the proceedings, and all press and bloggers must be accredited by the family.

He wrote, “In preparation for the burial of our departed colleague, Jnr Pope, we have appointed 30 representatives each from these five state chapters namely Delta, Imo, Abia, Anambra and Enugu and a conveying bus with the official T-shirts for each of the state chapters.

“If you are within any of the mentioned states, please contact the chairman, Actors Guild of Nigeria of the state chapter where you are.

“For those who want to go on their own, please, you may wish to reach out to us for your T-shirts.

“It is a devastating and sorrowful period for the Actors Guild of Nigeria therefore we shall not indulge in any unnecessary picture or video recording that is not by the official photographers at the proceedings of the final journey of our departed colleague. All press/ bloggers must be accredited by the family.”