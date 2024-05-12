AGC to look at paradigm shift, as C&S celebrates centenary anniversary

Sp. Ap. Yemisi Iyun (Chairman, The New Seraph), Primate Olubukuola (Deputy National Chairman, The New Seraph), His Grace Baba Aladura Isaac Adegbenro JP(Baba Aladura, Faith Mission C&S Church), HER GRACE IYA ALADURA GENERAL DR OLUWASEYE YOMI-SHOLOYE JP (Founder, The New Seraph), Baba Aladura Adekunle, DBA Friday Ngbodi JP(Deputy Baba Aaldura, Faith Mission C&S Church), Mother Foluke Kolade-Oseni JP (Vice National Chairman, The New Seraph, LOC Chairperson), Supt. Apostle Adetayo Roberts JP.

By Elizabeth Osayande

With the theme: “Approaching C&S centenary: shaping the future,” the founder, New Seraph Evangelical Ministry, Dr. Oluwaseye Yomi-Shoyole has said this year’s annual general conference, AGC, will address salient issues, most especially a paradigm shift as the church set to mark 10 decades of existence.

Speaking during a press briefing to herald activities for the two-day AGC, slated for May, Thursday 16 to Friday 17, Dr Yomi-Shoyole noted that adequate security, feeding and transportation, among others, were being put in place to welcome New Seraph members within, from the diaspora and non-members.

Her words: “This year’s AGC which will hold at The New Seraph Grand Hall, Km 60 Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, New Seraph Bus stop, Ode Remo, Ogun State, and theme: “Approaching C&S centenary: shaping the future,” will set deliberations on this question as Cherubim and Seraphim Church sets to mark 100 years come 2025: “After centenary celebration, what should the entire world look out for?

“New Seraph will use the AGC to address certain salient issues under fruitful deliberations by renowned speakers and panellists from several conferences of the church on what they think can be done better post-centenary And what do we intend to achieve? A paradigm shift. “

The Iya Aladura General added that while the opening event will include dignitaries from government parastatals and royal Fathers, with their Oloris, the main guest speaker for the conference is Pastor Thomas Adekunle Fakile, with chief panellist that included: Supt. Apt Engr Niyi Afolabi and Supt Ap Olatunde Ogunkunle, among several panellists.

Also speaking on the state of the nation, Dr Yomi-Shoyole who tasked the government to pay attention to the masses’ yearning, especially in areas of security, and food, called on the citizens to pray for the government, lend helping hands to those in need, and also cut down on frivolities.

On her part, New Seraph and the AGC LOC Chairperson, Mother Foluke Kolade-Oseni JP, added that the conference will focus more on the youths as they are the future of the church.