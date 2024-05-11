Agboyi monarch not involved in controversial land transactions – Palace

By Ishola Balogun

The palace of the Olu Agboyi has distanced its monarch, Oba Monsuru Abimbola Oladega, from a particular court proceeding bordering on land sales in which the king and some others are listed as defendants.

A section of the media (not Vanguard) had reported that Oba Oladega and others were listed as defendants in a controversial land sales dispute bordering on forgery, conspiracy, and obtaining by trick.

A statement signed by a palace official, Prince Muhideen Yusuf, said the king was not arraigned for involvement in any unlawful land transaction.

‘’The palace hereby states categorically that, at no time did Oba Monsuru Abimbola Oladega have any transaction or collect a dime from the accuser nor was the king arraigned. Also, Chief Razak Alayaki Seriki; Chief Abubakar Seriki and Chief (Mrs) Jemilatu Busari equally do not know about the land transaction.’’

The statement discountenanced the report and urged the public to disregard what it termed the ‘’defamatory news item that was intentionally made to mislead the public.’’

The statement explained that Oba Oladega, who the litigant accused alongside others of alleged fraudulently selling land to him in 2014 only assumed the reigns of Agboyi Kingdom in 2020 after he was sworn in by the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu ‘’ six years after the purported transaction.’’