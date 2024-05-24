AfroSport bags broadcast right for World Cup qualifiers – Official

The Marketing & Media Solutions (MMS) agency and PC Plus Group, on Friday announced Afrosports as host broadcaster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Afrosports’ Content Director, Deji Omotoyinbo, made the announcement at a news conference in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Afrosports Group is a sports media company that broadcasts and distributes premium live sports.

Omotoyinbo said Afrosports and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) would be responsible for televising matches of the Nigeria National team during the qualifiers.

“As a media company, we will be producing signals for the international world. Afrosports will also be showing the highlights of the matches.

“The sophistication of Afrosport in terms of production and reach is unrivaled, which was remarkable during the recent Nation’s Cup.

”Afrosport was able to reach 17 million households with Nigerian matches and also had a strong TikTok and Facebook following,” he said.

Similarly, the Head of Distribution, Afrosports, Ranti Jekenmu, said the agency would collaborate with 25 local and state-owned television stations for effective distribution.

“We are tailoring our content for the Nigerian audience. Qualifiers will be produced for the global audience but we will localise the experience. This is to show respect to our Nigerian audience,” he said.

Alexandre Dujardin, the Senior Sales Manager, FIFA, said AfroSport would provide great exposure for the revamped format of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM qualifiers in Nigeria, a country of 200 million people.

“We’re delighted to see that the competition continues to grow steadily in Sub- Saharan Africa,” he said.

Similarly, Redha Chibani, Chief Executive Officer of MMS, said: “We are delighted to be working together with AfroSport in Nigeria, who were a long time partner of the UEFA Champions League when I was working for CFI.

“AfroSport will undoubtedly deliver strong exposure in Nigeria through their dedicated channel and multiple TV partners in the most populated country in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

In the same vein, the Head of Productions, Solomon Anefiok, said the fact that everyone would watch the matches free was satisfying.

“We look forward to sponsors, and partners so we can further make Super Eagles available to everyone at every level,” he said.

The African qualifiers will be aired in 41 Sub-Saharan African countries through a free-to-air broadcast by AfroSport.

NAN reports that the 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

The Super Eagles will play two matches, at home against South Africa on June 7 at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, and three days later away against Benin in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The match against South Africa will mark the first competitive outing for newly appointed coach, and former Super Eagles player, Finidi George.

The squad is expected to commence preparations from June with daily coverage and updates available via AfroSport and NFF TV provided from inside the camp.

Executive Director of AfroSport, Andy Howes, stated that, “Building on the successful delivery of AFCON, AfroSport and its partners are thankful for the opportunity to connect with Nigeria’s loyal fans.

“We will be presenting the journey of the Super Eagles over the next 18 to 24 months. As was seen at AFCON, there are no easy matches in Africa.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026T African qualifiers promise to be exciting and competitive to the very end.

“We warmly invite the nation to join us in support of our Eagles to ensure qualification for the final tournament in 2026,” he said. NAN