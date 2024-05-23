African-American teenager, Jeremiah Bledsoe gets admissions to 40 US universities for serving the elderly

Jeremiah Bledsoe, an 18-year-old student from Fort Worth, Texas, has been accepted to over 40 colleges and universities for his service to the elderly.

Bledsoe, an African-American teenager, has also received several awards and grants for his meritorious service over the years including Hershey Heartwarming Hero, the Power of Youth Award, and Youth Service of America.

According to BlackNews, Jeremiah Bledsoe, for the past 10 years, has been visiting local nursing homes and donating items to aged residents.

Speaking about his achievement, he said dedicating his service to the elderly was borne out of the recognition of the United Nations SDGs goals about the global pandemic.

“The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals help us to identify global issues. I selected SDG 3: Health because we are living during a global pandemic and we cannot leave our elders behind,” he said.

He also believed that his loving community has made a difference in his life, giving the advice to high school students.

He said, “Remember, to help someone else on your journey. I think of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s words, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?”’

Bledsoe, in elation, said he looks forward to continuing to serve others by using social enterprises as a framework to create new solutions for societal problems.

His social enterprise, J8 Creative, provides creative multi-media and content creation solutions, and a percentage of the proceeds of J8 Creative supports elderly residents in senior living facilities.

In addition to community service, he enjoys participating in student activities and sports.

Bledsoe thanked all the people that have made him achieve.

“I want to thank my family, friends, teachers, and coaches for pouring into me. I would not be the person I am today, if I did not have them in my life. Special thanks to each of you,” he added.