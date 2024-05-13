Afreekaplay set to make African music accessible to all

By Ayo Onikoyi

For years, access to contemporary African music has been hindered by the limitations of international distribution networks, making monetization nearly impossible for many artists on the continent.

However, a glimmer of hope emerges with the advent of Afreekaplay, a groundbreaking platform designed specifically to meet the unique needs of the African music ecosystem.

THIMAK BAH: A VISIONARY IN SERVICE OF AFRICAN MUSIC

Thimak Bah embodies the ingenuity and determination needed to overcome the challenges of the African showbiz. With over 18 years of experience in telecommunications and a deep understanding of the African entertainment market, Bah founded Afreekaplay in 2019 with the aim of revolutionizing music distribution on the continent.

HOW AFREEKAPLAY IS TRANSFORMING THE AFRICAN MUSIC INDUSTRY

For over two years, Afreekaplay has enabled hundreds of African artists to distribute their works to a global audience. This platform offers a simple, convenient, and effective solution to address one of the biggest obstacles in the African music industry: distribution. With a catalog featuring over 500 artists and more than 2000 albums/singles, Afreekaplay is becoming the rallying point for fans of African music worldwide.

RAPID EXPANSION AND COMMITMENT TO AFRICA

Afreekaplay is not only breaking the boundaries of music distribution but also expanding across Africa. With a presence in several sub-regional countries and ambitious expansion plans for the future, this platform is committed to supporting African artists wherever they may be.