Afe invested over N500m in olympic-size swimming pool, says Prof Babalola

…as ABUAD holds 5th edition of Basketball Competition

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Professor Gboyega Babalola, the Director of Sports, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), over the weekend disclosed that the founder of the institution, Aare Afe Babalola has invested over N500,000,000 in building an Olympic-size Swimming Pool in the University.

Gboyega made the disclosure at the fifth edition of Basketball Competition named “Ball Up”, held in the Institution.

Speaking with journalists, he noted that the Olympic-Size Swimming Pool, which will be completed in the next few months is one of his father’s investments in Sports, in his bid to sharpen the talents of ABUAD Students apart from being excellent in their academic career.

Gboyega who is also the son of Aare Afe, said efforts are being intensified to make the Basketball Competition and other sports categories known in the state and Nigeria at large.

According to him, “Today is the fifth anniversary of a Basketball competition we call Ball Up. The reason for this competition is to have Basketball lovers all around the World know that there is actually a basketball competition that goes on in Afe Babalola University.

“There are a lot of students here, there are a lot of potentials. We had Basketball players that actually joined the National team last year.

“I’m the Director of Sports here in ABUAD, it’s not by mistake. I make sure that every students have interest in one sports or the other. When I was younger, my father had interest in sports. He actually bought us several equipments, to encourage us in Sports.

“Baba supports sports wholeheartedly, one of the things Afe Babalola is doing right now is the Olympic-size swimming pool which he has spent over 500,000,000 to build which will be ready in the next couples of month. That is one of his investments in sports.

“So, me coming back to Nigeria is befitting for me. It’s my joy to make Sports more known around here, around Ekiti and even Nigeria.”

Gboyega added winners will be awarded with nothing less than N300,000 which will serve as morale booster for other students of the University.

“We have the dung contest, the first place will get N300,000; the second place will get N250,000 while the third place will get N150,000.

“For the women category, we have N200,000; N100,000 and N50,000.

“We have some couples of sponsorship coming through for us which are Red Bull and Monster to promote us here”. He added