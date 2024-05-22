Aeroport launch 3 new courses to boost capacity in aviation sector

Aeroport College of Aviation & Travel Management (ACATM) has introduced three additional professional courses to boost manpower capacity of the sector.

The newly added courses by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority’s approved aviation training organisation include Aviation Management, Helicopter Landing Officer and Drone Piloting.



According to the GMD/CEO of Aeroport College of Aviation and Travel Management (ACATM), Dr Oludayo Taiwo Gideon, the three specialized aviation courses is for the school to have a value chain curriculum that will help the aviation and travel sector of the economy to produced professional workforce for the labour market.

According to Dr Oludayo “The newly approved courses, which will open new opportunities for student interested in building a career in the travel and aviation industry is currently enrolling students for the May entrance as the college already have experts in the field to commence prompt training.

ACATM is now offering a discount of 20% to prospective students who are interested in their new field of studies newly added to its industry driven curriculum on capacity building.

Giving an overview of the Helicopter Landing Officer course, the group Managing Director of Aeroport explained that this training is designed to equip delegates with initial knowledge, to understand the skills required to perform the roles of an offshore Helicopter Landing Officer safely and effectively, adding that the knowledge is also balanced with practical training directly guided by the instructor.

He added “Helicopter Landing Officer course can pursue exciting careers in various sectors, including offshore oil and gas, search and rescue operations and executive transport.



“As HLOs play a critical role in ensuring safety and efficiency, our graduates are in high demand in the aviation industry, both nationally and internationally.

“Upon completion of the Helicopter Landing Officer course, participants would have fully understand and appreciate the roles that a Helicopter Landing Officer (HLO) plays in coordinating the helideck crew.

ACATM provides personal coaching services to ensure you have the skills and knowledge it takes to succeed at the higher levels in various sectors of the aviation industry.