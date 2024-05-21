Adria Arjona biography, career, age, boyfriend and latest updates

Adria Arjona, a dynamic and talented actress, has captivated audiences with her performances in both television and film.



Known for her roles in “Emerald City,” “True Detective,” and “Morbius,” Adria’s career is on a meteoric rise.



Recently, her personal life has also drawn attention, particularly her confirmed relationship with actor Jason Momoa, famous for his roles in “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones.”

This high-profile romance has added a new layer of intrigue to Adria’s already fascinating journey in Hollywood.



Biography of Adria Adjorna



Early life and background



Adria Arjona was born on April 25, 1992, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She is the daughter of Ricardo Arjona, a renowned Guatemalan singer-songwriter, and Leslie Torres, who is of Puerto Rican descent. Adria’s childhood was marked by cultural diversity, as she split her time between Mexico City and Miami, gaining exposure to various cultures and languages.



Career beginnings



Adria’s passion for acting led her to the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York City, where she honed her craft. She began her career with guest roles in popular TV shows such as “Person of Interest” and “Narcos.” Her breakthrough came with her role as Dorothy Gale in the NBC series “Emerald City” (2017), a modern reimagining of “The Wizard of Oz.”



Notable Roles and Projects



Adria Arjona’s career features a variety of notable roles across different genres. She appeared in HBO’s “True Detective” (2015) and had a significant role in the Amazon series “Good Omens” (2019). Her performance in “Pacific Rim: Uprising” (2018) showcased her ability to handle action-packed roles. In 2022, she gained widespread recognition for her role as Martine Bancroft in the Marvel film “Morbius,” alongside Jared Leto.

Personal Life and Relationship



In addition to her professional achievements, Adria Arjona’s personal life has garnered significant interest. She is in a confirmed relationship with actor Jason Momoa. Known for his roles in “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones,” Momoa’s relationship with Adria has become a topic of public fascination. The couple has been seen together at various events, and their romance has added a new dimension to Adria’s life in the public eye.

Social Media Presence



Adria Arjona stays connected with her fans and shares insights into her life and career through social media

Adria Arjona continues to build an impressive filmography with several upcoming projects. She is set to appear in “Andor,” the highly anticipated Star Wars series on Disney+, playing a pivotal role in this expansion of the Star Wars universe. Her involvement in such a significant franchise underscores her rising status in the entertainment industry.



Additionally, Adria has been cast in “Father of the Bride” (2022), a modern adaptation of the classic film, where she plays the bride-to-be. This role further demonstrates her range and ability to bring depth and charm to diverse characters.



Vanguard News