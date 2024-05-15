Adeyanju condemns police use of force in Portable’s arrest

The founding partner of Deji Adeyanju & Partners, Deji Adeyanju has criticised the police’s excessive use of force in the arrest of Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

A video circulating on the internet has sparked widespread condemnation after showing Portable, being publicly humiliated by individuals believed to be officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

In a statement, Adeyanju said the officers attempted to forcefully arrest Portable, a non-violent citizen over a civil matter.

“The unnecessary show of force employed by the officers in the arrest of a non-violent Nigerian citizen over a civil dispute stands condemned,” said Adeyanju.

Adeyanju emphasised that security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Police, should not act as debt recovery agents and should not involve themselves in contractual disputes.

He cited several appellate court rulings that reaffirm this stance, including NA ALLAH v KOFAR KADE (NIG) LTD (2020) LPELR-49596 (CA) and Okafor & Anor v AIG Police Zone II Onikan & Ors (2019) LPELR-46505 (CA).

“The Nigerian Police must return to its constitutional mandate and resist the urge to dabble into all manner of civil disputes while more pressing crimes go uninvestigated,” Adeyanju said.

He said the incident has reignited discussions about police conduct and the misuse of authority in civil matters, calling for urgent reforms to ensure that law enforcement focuses on its primary duties of maintaining public order and safety.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a video making the rounds on the internet where Nigerian singer, Mr. Habeeb Okikiola (AKA Portable) was seen being humiliated by persons suspected to be officers of the Nigerian Police Force, in an attempt to forcefully arrest him over a civil matter.

“The unnecessary show of force employed by the officers in the arrest of a non violent Nigerian citizen over a civil dispute, stands condemned. For the umpteenth time, it is necessary to state that security agencies, especially the Nigerian Police, are not debt recovery agencies and they have no role whatsoever to play in any alleged breach of contractual disputes.

“This point has been restated by the appellate courts on several occasions in cases like NA ALLAH v KOFAR KADE (NIG) LTD (2020) LPELR-49596 (CA), Okafor & Anor v AIG Police Zone II Onikan & Ors (2019) LPELR – 46505 (CA), etc.

“The Nigerian Police must return to its constitutional mandate and resist the urge to dabble into all manner of civil disputes, while more pressing crimes goes uninvestigated.”