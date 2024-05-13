Adeoye bows out as, Nnaghe Obono Itam assumes duty as new CP Anambra State

By Vincent Ujumadu

Nnaghe Obono Itam has assumed office as the new Commissioner of Police in Anambra State.

He takes over from CP Aderemi Adeoye who recently retired from the police force after 35 years of service.

CP Itam, who is the 34th Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, was born on 16th June 1967 in Yakkur LGA of Cross River State. He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 18th May 1992 as a cadet Assistant Superintendent at the Nigeria Police Academy Annex Kaduna.

CP Itam holds a BSc in Sociology and Anthropology from the University of Calabar and a Master’s degree in International Relations from the University of Port Harcourt.

He had served in various states across the federation and some notable positions he held include patrol and guard officer at Elimgbu Police Division in Rivers State, DPO Akamkpa Police Division, Cross River State, Divisional Police Officer Export Processing Zones Authority, Calabar and Directing Staff and Instructor, Police Detective College, Agbani Road, Enugu.

He was also once the Commanding Officer 25 Police Mobile Force Squadron, Head of the Counter-Terrorism and General Investigations, EFCC Lagos, Coordinator of Courses, EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja, Zonal Director/Head of Operations, EFCC Port Harcourt and Director of Internal Affairs, EFCC Headquarters, Abuja.

As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, he was once the coordinator of Police service delivery, SERVICOM, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Investigations Zone 11, covering Oyo and Osun State and Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations responsible for review and internal Security governance in cross river and Akwa Ibom State.

Before his posting as the Commissioner of Police Anambra, he was Commissioner of Police in charge of General Investigation, Force Criminal Investigation Annex, Kaduna.

Itam had received specialized training, including the Advanced Detective Course, Police College Jos, Squadron Commanders Course Police Mobile Force Gwoza, Ila Osun State, Tactical Leadership and Command Course Police College, Jos, Canadian Police College Senior and Lead Auditor Course, Servicom Nigeria in Kenya.

The CP is also a recipient of so many awards and honors including the best-graduating student in the Edanada Secondary School class of 1983, best graduating student, University of Calabar Department of Sociology and Anthropology class of 1990, and the United Nations Medal of Service, 2002/2003. He is also an ordained Reverend of Foundation Faith Church, Salem Family worldwide.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said in a statement that the new Commissioner of Police seeks the support and cooperation of the general public in combatting crime within the state, expressing his commitment to implementing proactive policing strategies and community policing to ensure a safer Anambra State.