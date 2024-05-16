Adenuga’s contribution to Africa’s economy unquantifiable — Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, described the Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., as an icon who has made enormous contributions to the development of Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking when he received the Public Sector team from Globacom in his office, at Osogbo, recently, the governor also commended the positive impact the company has made in the telecoms industry in terms of innovation and pricing.

He described Adenuga as a great believer in Nigeria “whose impact on the Nigerian and the African economy cannot be quantified.”

While assuring the Globacom team led by Niyi Odejobi of his government’s readiness to explore areas of business partnership with the company, the governor said: “The telecom community must understand that giving full support to the states in terms of payment of right taxes and corporate social responsibility is an investment in your market. The more robust the state governments are, the more buoyant your market will be,” the governor said.

In his remarks, Odejobi pledged Globacom’s support for the growth and development of Osun State, adding that it would deploy various internet and digital infrastructure to promote governance and businesses in the state.