Adeleke’s infrastructure drive ‘ll attract investment to Osun – Obasanjo

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Governor Ademola Adeleke’s infrastructure drive would attract investment into Osun State.

He also charged the Governor to sustain the peace and tranquility existing in the state, saying Osun remain one of the most peaceful state in the country.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Government House VIP Lodge in Osogbo, the former President urged the governor not to mind castigating him for dancing but should combine his dancing skills with provision of infrastructure like he is doing presently in the state.

“Some people once despise you that you are a dancer but I said only happy people dance, you are my dancing partner.

“What I have heard and saw since three days ago that I have been here, If anyone is still doubtinv the fact that you are working, bring the person to come and see Osun himself.

“Make sure you prioritize your developmental projects in line with the peoples’ desire, such priorities would attract investment thereby enhancing growth and development of the state.

“Our people have desire to work and invest, they need an enabling environment once you do that, there would job opportunities for the teeming youth population in the state”, he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke had disclosed that his drive to complete the project which was initiated by an APC administration was borne out of the desire to ensure that the state get value for every of its money invested.

“I am of the firm belief that we should never politicize public infrastructure. Political affiliation should never drive what project is completed or abandoned.

“This project was started by an APC government, abandoned by an APC government but now completed by a PDP government. We are setting the standard for best practice.

“We are conscious of what impact projects like this make on cost of governance.

“In an era of clamour for reduction in cost of running government, we seek to reduce cost of hosting important personalities who are visiting the State.

“With this structure completed, we have achieved a major milestone in cost efficiency”, he said