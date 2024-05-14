Adekunle Gold partners sickle cell Advocacy, Management Initiative for outreach

By Rita Okoye

As part of Adekunle Gold’s ongoing efforts to bring more awareness and advocate for Sickle Cell disease, he partnered with the Sickle Cell Advocacy and Management Initiative to host a medical outreach on Saturday, May 11th.

The outreach saw up to 250 patients receive the medical treatment needed to manage their condition. The patients received robust checks, drugs, and valuable medical tips to manage their health.

As part of the outreach, the multi-awarding star Adekunle Gold paid a courtesy visit to the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria Center where he was intimated on the Foundation’s efforts and how well-meaning Nigerians can support them.

Expressing their appreciation to Adekunle Gold, the Communications officer of Sickle Cell Advocacy and Management Initiative (SAMI) Abayomi Oyelami described the Afrobeats star as a true inspiration to the sickle cell community.

“You are a true inspiration to the sickle cell community. The time you shared with us is invaluable as it placed practical value on the words of encouragement that we often share with our sickle cell warriors.

They now know that ‘if AG can, I can’ be great too in whatever field of endeavor.’ In fact, many of the parents who used to be worried about their children’s future are more relaxed now and are expecting a bright day,” Oyelami said on behalf of the Initiative’s Executive Director Toyin Ibidunni Adesola.

Similarly, the National Director of Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria Dr. Annette Akinsete expressed the Foundation’s gratitude in an Appreciation Letter to Adekunle Gold where she describes his visit as timely and divine.

“We are touched and inspired by your humility and your genuine interest to really bring the necessary intervention for persons Living with Sickle Cell Disorder in Nigeria and the African continent,” Akinsete said.

Adekunle Gold’s latest outreach restates his commitment to the Nigerian Sickle Cell community which has been one of the primary focus of his social advocacy.