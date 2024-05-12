Adamawa: Customs intercepts petrol worth N10.8m enroute to Cameroon

The Adamawa/Taraba command of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) says it has recently siezed 12,435 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) worth N10.8 million.

The Customs Area Comptroller incharge of the command, Bashir Garba-Bature made the disclosure while beriefing newsmen in Yola.

According to him, the siezed items included 491×25lt and 8× 20lt jerrycans of the commodity, saying that the petroleum was intercepted in Mubi enroute to the Cameroon Republic.

“The command officers while on Anti-smuggling operations along the boader frontiers within the period of two weeks had recorded (05) incidents of interception of PMS on its way to the Neigbouring Cameroon Republic,” he said.

He assured that the command would sustain the fight against the menace of smuggling, saying: “we have strategically deployed our operatives along the flashpoints.”

Bature solicited the cooperation, understanding and collaboration of relevant stakeholders such as the media, sister security agencies and patriotic citizens to effectively put an end to the urgly trend of smuggling.

“We attributed the successes recorded to the unwavering support and encouragement being extended to us by the current leadership of the service under our Comptroller-General, Mr Bashir Adeniyi,” he said.