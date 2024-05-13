Adaga urges govt’s support for growth in banking industry

Seasoned banker, Ejuma Adaga, has called on the government to contribute to the growth and innovation of the banking industry.

In a recent media briefing, Adaga emphasized the crucial role of government in fostering a conducive environment for the sector to flourish.

Adaga highlighted the importance of regulatory clarity and stability, urging the government to provide clear and stable regulatory frameworks that promote transparency, accommodate emerging technologies like fintech, and ensure compliance with international standards.

She also stressed the significance of government investment in infrastructure and technology, including expanding broadband access, supporting digital payment systems, and fostering partnerships between financial institutions and technology providers.

She underscored the role of government in promoting financial inclusion through policies that support access to banking services for underserved populations.

She advocated government support for innovation and research in the banking and finance sector, including funding for research and development initiatives, backing fintech startups, and incentivizing investments in cutting-edge technologies.

The banking professional emphasized the importance of fostering sustainable practices in banking and finance, urging the government to implement environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards that incentivize green investments, support sustainable finance initiatives, and encourage banks to integrate ESG considerations into their lending and investment decisions.

Adaga called for proactive government contributions to create an environment that nurtures growth, fosters innovation, and drives positive societal impact through the banking and finance sector.

According to her, “by collaborating closely with industry stakeholders and implementing targeted policies, government can support and enhance the growth and development of the banking industry.”