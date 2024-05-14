Access Bank, Mastercard, partner to expand cross-border payment

By Nkliruka Nnorom

Access Bank Group has launched an innovative solution in collaboration with Mastercard to expand access to cross-border payments and remittances to and from the African continent.

By leveraging the network and treasury capabilities of Mastercard Move, Access Bank, through its cutting-edge Access Africa platform, will empower individuals and businesses to enjoy instant, traceable, seamless, and cost-effective international transactions to and from 150+ countries.

The collaboration underlines both organizations’ commitment to the African economy by providing a financially inclusive solution that optimizes liquidity and capital in the markets and reduces international transaction costs incurred by businesses and consumers while making and receiving international payments.

Speaking at the media launch in Lagos, Robert Giles, Senior Advisory, Retail Banking, Access Bank, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Mastercard to advance financial inclusion in Africa through the Access Africa initiative.

“By combining our strengths, we can unlock new opportunities, bridge the financial divide, and create a more inclusive and prosperous future for all Africans

“Customers in Access Bank’s operating countries in Africa, are now enabled to send and receive cross-border payments globally through to and from various channels including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash.

“Effective today, the newly launched solution will be operational across Africa, with expansion plans in place for further penetration across the continent. The solution offers a global gateway for businesses and individuals that are leveraging Access Bank Group’s deep understanding of the African markets and forward-looking vision that aims to realise customers’ aspirations through innovative product sets,” Giles added.

Commenting, Mark Elliott, Division President for Africa at Mastercard, said: “Empowering Access Bank customers with innovative solutions that prioritize choice, security, and flexibility are an achievement that fills us with great pride.