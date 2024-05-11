Access Bank, Kidpreneur Africa partner to impact IDP children, others with education, life skills’

A leading Nigerian social enterprise, Kidpreneur Africa, in partnership with Access Bank Plc, is empowering 15,000 primary and secondary schoolchildren and children in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in three northeastern states in Nigeria with education and life skills.



Kidpreneur Africa, in a statement on Friday, stated that the programme, tagged ‘Project Educate Me’ will run from 30th April to 7th August across the three northeastern states in the country.



The duration of the programme, the benefitting states, and local government areas are Adamawa State (Yola South, Yola North, Gombi, and Girei local government areas) 7th May – 7th August; Kastina State (Katsina, Daura, and Dutsima local government areas) 7th May – 8th June; Bornu State (Maiduguri metropolitan council and Gere local government area) 30th April – 7th August.



The founder and executive director of Kidperneur Africa, Mrs Juliet Vincent-Obi, stated that education holds the key to unlocking the potential and dreams of millions of children across the country, yet for many residing in underserved communities, these dreams often remain distant aspirations.



“Over a million internally displaced children, within schooling age in Nigeria, do not have access to quality education, severely limiting their opportunities in the future,” she said.



Vincent-Obi added that Kidpreneur Africa, in partnership with Access Bank, will empower the internally displaced children and underserved children in these states with appropriate levels of literacy, communication, financial, and life skills as well as the ethical, moral, and civic values needed for laying a solid foundation for life-long learning.



The Head of Group Sustainability, Access Holdings PLC, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, stated that in line with Access Holdings’ sustainability agenda, they are committed to the educational development of Africans.

“Therefore, we embrace collaborations that create opportunities to educate the African child,” she said.

Victor-Laniyan further said that Project Educate Me is one of the ways they achieve this and that they aim to directly empower over 15000 underserved and internally displaced children with essential literacy, financial, digital, and life skills.



“Working collaboratively with our stakeholders, we will continue to impact lives positively now and in the future,” she added.



Speaking further, Vincent-Obi stated that Kidpreneur Africa will recruit fresh Nigerian graduates and professionals who are vision-driven and willing to transform the nation through educational contributions.



She said access to teaching centres will help internally displaced children and children in underserved communities enjoy the benefits and long-term opportunities that education offers.



Vincent-Obi stressed that Project Educate Me will enable them to break free from the cycle of poverty.

“It will also become a vital source of psychosocial support for the IDP children by giving them a level of stability and normalcy and also helps to boost their confidence on how to handle discrimination or stigmatisation,” she said.