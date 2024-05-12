Accelerate Studios Announces The 2024 Edition of The Accelerate Filmmaker Project

Accelerate Studios announces the highly anticipated 5th edition of the Accelerate Filmmaker Project (AFMP). An initiative born out of the passion to support and nurture the incredible talent residing among young filmmakers across Nigeria. The Accelerate Filmmaker Project provides a platform for emerging filmmakers to sharpen their skills and get the much-needed training to help them succeed in the film and television industry.

Building on the resounding success of previous editions which has seen young filmmakers transformed into industry professionals, the Accelerate Filmmaker project is back to embark on yet another transformative journey for its students. The award-winning training and mentoring project is designed to train budding television and filmmakers across all aspects of television and film production, connecting them with industry veterans and experts with a wealth of knowledge and experiences in the film industry.

The Accelerate Filmmaker Project has featured training sessions led by industry experts including BB Sasore, Kemi Adetiba, Victor Sanchez, Joke Silva, Tolu Ajayi, Judith Audu, Chris Odeh, Kemi Lala Akindoju, and many others. These sessions offer invaluable training, insights, and experience for aspiring filmmakers eager to expand their skills and opportunities for growth.

Expressing her delight about the return of the Accelerate Filmmaker Project, CEO of Accelerate, Colette Otusheso, commented: “The 5th edition of the Accelerate Filmmaker Project is going to be more robust and engaging than ever before.

This year we have a 2-week intensive program planned to train and empower our young budding filmmakers and give them the skills, tools, mentorship, and access to industry leaders to gain the skills to enable them to be impactful and employable in the film and television industry. We have seen our alumni go on very successful careers in television and film production as well as garner awards and recognition from blockbuster films, drama series, and their short films have gone on to be featured in film festivals all over the world after receiving training on The Accelerate Filmmaker project. With continued support from our partners, Access Bank & AFRIFF, we believe this edition will train and create even more talented individuals for the film and television industry.

The 2-week intense training program rounds off with a pitch session where trainees are allowed to present their short film ideas to the Accelerate Filmmaker project industry mentors. The top 5 pitches are then granted a substantial budget to shoot their short films under the guidance of the Accelerate Studios team, which will then be showcased at the 2024 edition of the prestigious African International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

To be a part of the 2024 Accelerate Filmmaker Project all you have to do is, first, shoot an engaging 1-minute film using any device of your choice with the theme ‘HEALING’. Then post it on your Instagram page & tag @accelerate_tv while using the hashtags #AFMP2024.

About Accelerate

Accelerate is an African Multimedia Company with a focus on creating engaging African content for global audiences.

Accelerate Studios creates engaging lifestyle programming and content specially curated, for a global audience of Africans and lovers of African culture. Accelerate is committed to pushing the Africa-imagined narrative to the world by creating entertaining, educative, diverse, and empowering content.

Accelerate aims to support the development of the Nigerian creative industry, particularly the film industry, hence the birth of The Accelerate Filmmaker Project.

This initiative aims to train, empower, and create opportunities for young people interested in working in the television and film industry.

For more information on Accelerate, please visit www.Acceleratetv.com and subscribe to our Instagram @Accelerate_TV and YouTube @AccelerateTV