Abia: Police arrest Chinese expatriate over alleged murder of female crane operator

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The Police in Abia State, have confirmed the arrest of a Chinese expatriate at the Inner Galaxy Steel, Umuahala Asa, Ukwa West council area, Mr. GZ Zhen, for allegedly killing a female crane operator, identified as Ocheze Ogbonna.

Zhen was alleged to have attacked the female crane operator during a night shift duty at the company after she rejected his sexual advances. The female operator sustained injuries which led to her death.

The incident caused tension in the area as youths protested the death of the crane operator who also hails from the host community.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia Command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, who confirmed that Zhen is in police custody, added that investigation has commenced on the matter.