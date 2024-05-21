Abia has keyed into Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda — Otti

Governor Alex Otti

….Inaugurates 9km NDDC road project

By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti has declared that Abia State had already keyed into President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The governor who made the declaration while inaugurating the 9-kilometre Obehie-Okeikpe Road reconstructed by Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, at the cost of N3 billion, lauded Tinubu and NDDC management for alleviating the plights of the road users.

This is as the governor also flagged off the second phase of the project, which continues from Akwete to Azumini and Akwa Ibom State.

Otti, who was represented by his deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu, expressed delight that the federal road ,which had been in deplorable condition for decades, had finally received attention.

The governor, who said he inherited a lot of infrastructural dilapidation, said his administration had started changing the narrative in line with Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

He, however, appealed to NNPC, to also give attention to so many uncompleted projects awarded by the Commission in parts of the state to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

“ I want to thank NDDC for a job well done. I never knew you could fix this road any time soon. This shows that the new Management of NDDC is working hard,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Managing Director of NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said the completion of the project awarded in April 2022, complied with the presidential directive to the commission to ensure the completion of all abandoned NDDC projects.

He described the road which links Rivers, Abia, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states as very strategic for the economic transformation of the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC boss said the commission was committed to the development of the region.