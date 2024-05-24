Abia former First Lady, Odochi Orji resigns from PDP

By Steve Oko

Former First Lady of Abia State, Mrs Odochi Orji (Osinulo), has resigned her membership of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This is contained in her resignation letter dated May 21, 2024, and addressed to her Umuahia Urban Ward 1 Chairman of PDP.

Her resignation is coming barely three weeks after her son and the immediate-past Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, also announced his exit from the PDP.

The former First Lady whose husband, Senator Theodore Orji, superintended over the affairs of Abia State from 2007 to 2015, cited personal reasons for quitting the ‘Big Umbrella.’

She, however, did not disclose her next destination but she may likely join her son’s next party.

A copy of her resignation letter sighted by Vanguard in Umuahia read:”I write to formally resign as a member of the PDP with effect from this day 21st of May 2024 for personal reasons.

“Thank you for your support during my tenure as the First Lady of Abia and until date a strong supporter of the party. I wish you all the best.”

She copied the Abia State Chairman of PDP as well as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

It is not yet clear if her husband and former Governor who ruled most of his eight years under the platform of the PDP, and also went to the Senate for another eight years under PDP platform, would also quit the Big Umbrella.

When contacted, Senator Orji’s Aide and former Chief Liaison Officer, Hon. Ifeanyi Umere, confirmed that the former First Lady had resigned from the PDP.

He, however, did not give any further details.

The PDP in the South East, has been hit by a wave of resignation in the recent times since after the former Governor of Imo State Chief Emeka Ihedioha, quilted the party.