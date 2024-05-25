Abia ex-first lady, Mercy Orji quits PDP

Her Excellency, Mercy Odochi Orji a former First Lady of Abia State and wife of former governor Theodore Orji has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Her resignation from the party is contained in a letter dated May 21, and addressed to the chairman PDP Urban Ward 1, Umuahia.

She cited “personal reasons” for her decision to dump the party.

The letter reads in part, “I write to formally resign as a member of the PDP with effect from this day 21st of May 2024 for personal reasons.

“Thank you for your support during my tenure as the first lady of Abia and until date a strong supporter of the party.

“I wish you all the best.” This is one of the high profile defections that have hit the Abia State chapter of the party in recent times.

Recently, a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji announced his exit from the party.

He also declared his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has since obtained his membership card.

The party lost power to Labour Party in the 2023 governorship election which produced a former bank executive, Dr. Alex Otti as winner.