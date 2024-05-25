Abba Yusuf orders arrest of deposed Kano Emir, Bayero

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Barely hours after reinstating HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano, the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has ordered the immediate arrest of the former Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

A statement issued by the spokesperson to the Governor, Sanusi Bature, said the Governor gave the order for the arrest of the former Emir for creating tension in the state.

The former Emir was smuggled into Kano City last night in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace two days after being deposed by the Governor.

Bature confirmed that the new Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, arrived at the palace in the company of the Governor, the Deputy Governor, the Speaker of the State Assembly, and other top government functionaries at about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, 25th May 2024.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest the deposed Emir with immediate effect for disturbing public peace and attempting to destroy the relative peace the state enjoys,” the statement reads.