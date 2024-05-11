A call for support for the Acting chairman, Labour Party, Edo State, Comrade Ken Omusi

In the wake of significant shifts in Labour Party leadership, it’s clear that the compromised excos led by Comrade Kelly Ogbalo has led to a state of confusion for both the party and the Obidients.

With the assumption of Comrade Ken Omusi as acting state chairman, we have a unique opportunity to redirect the Labour Party and its supporters back to the thriving state we experienced during the general election.

On behalf of the Obidients and stakeholders of the Patriotic Labour Party members, I express unwavering commitment and support for Comrade Ken Omusi.

His leadership presents a renewed vision that promises to guide us to a united and victorious path.

I urge the national chairman of the Labour Party to offer unwavering support to Comrade Ken Omusi and his team in their efforts to rebuild and revitalize the party in Edo State.

We, the Obidient leaders, must come together, stand firm in our unity, and wholeheartedly support the positive changes brought about by Comrade Omusi.

His leadership marks a new era of promise for Labour Party in Edo State.

Comrade Ikhuenbor Felix Igbinevbo aka Mr. Figo., National Coordinator, National Obidient Patriots