90th birthday: Awujale remains pride of Yoruba race — Gani Adams

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, yesterday, described the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, as the pride of the Yoruba race, adding that the Yoruba will always cherish the wisdom and quality of life of the foremost monarch.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said Awujale’s 64 years on the throne of his forebears is a big reference in Yoruba history and “he is one of the longest-serving monarchs in Yorubaland.

“Awujale’s life and impact as the paramount ruler of Ijebu land, Ogun State and Yorubaland in particular is a testimony of God’s grace.

“He is no doubt the pride of our race. The traditional institution is the sacred institution of our race and we will continue to respect that sanctity of the stool.

“The role Kabiesi Awujale played during the June 12, 1993, struggle in defending the mandate of the late Aare MKO Abiola and that of the Yoruba would be indelible in our minds.

“Kabiesi is consistent, he is also uncompromising, very courageous as the rallying point of monarchs in Ijebu land. He is ready to stand alone on his beliefs and conviction and he is a big Iroko in Yoruba land, who comports himself as it is most expected.”