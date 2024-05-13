83rd birthday: Obi of Onitsha an epitome of royalty, humility -Senator Nwoye

The lawmaker representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Senator Tony Nwoye (Labour Party), has hailed the Obi of Onitsha, HRM, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe for the exemplary life and his conduct as chairman of the state’s traditional council that has helped to promote peace within and around the state.

Dr Nwoye in a message to the Onitsha monarch on the occasion of his 83rd birthday for his unwavering dedication to his subjects and the promotion of peace within and outside his realm.

He said: “Agbogidi, I laud your unwavering dedication to peace and stability in Anambra State as well as Nigeria’s unity and development.

“I salute Onyenweobodo, HRM Igwe Achebe, for devoting so much of his time, resources and influence to champion access to quality education as a necessity for national development.

“I cannot thank you enough for bringing peace,tranquility and sanity in Onitsha and its environs.

“You are an epitome of Royalty, humility and leadership. God has used you as an instrument of emancipation of mankind.

“The good people of Onitsha Ado na ldu, the good people of Anambra North and Ndi Anambra are so proud of your exemplary life and outstanding leadership as Chairman of Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Southeast Council of Traditional Rulers.

“I thank you for setting a worthy example to the traditional institution on dignity and honour in public office, respect for diversity, and dedication to the culture of peace and bridge-building.

Concluding, Senator Nwoye said: “I join friends, well-wishers, the good of Anambra North, Ndi Anambra and beneficiaries of Igwe Achebe’s leadership and philanthropic gestures in praying that Almighty God will grant you more years of health and happiness.”