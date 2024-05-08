8 worshippers dead, 28 hospitalised as man sets mosque ablaze in Kano

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Not fewer than eight worshippers have been confirmed dead, following the early morning attack launched by an arsonist on a mosque where the worshippers were praying.

A local source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the number of casualties. He said six were adults, one youth and a minor.

He said 32 persons were involved in the incident of which 28 were hospitalised with injuries while four had minor injuries.

According to him, “As we speak, we are at the graveyard now. Right from when the incident happened till this moment (evening), about eight persons have died.

“We have buried two while six others are being conveyed for burial. The victims were those rushed to Murtala Specialist Hospital.

“Majority of the victims were in the emergency unit of Murtala Specialist Hospital and others in the main ward. However, I was made to understand that some other persons were later taken to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH.

“All the worshippers sustained various degrees of injuries. In all, of the victims are 32 and 28 were admitted in the hospital. Those with minor injuries left for their homes.”

Earlier, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Umar Sanda, had initially confirmed one worshipper dead.

The AIG confirmed the death upon visitation to the hospital, where the victims were hospitalised in the company of other security heads, the Commissioner of Police in the state and the Director of Department of State Service, DSS, among others.

He said: “What happened is not associated with any act of terrorism but rather, it was a skirmish that happened as a result of inheritance distribution.

“The suspect was said to be not satisfied with the distribution and was reacting to that. He is presently with us and is giving out useful information. Of the 24 that were admitted here, one is dead. It is really unfortunate. He used a locally made bomb to commit the crime.”