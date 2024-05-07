7 die, 15 injured as commercial buses collide in Oyo

Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

NO fewer than seven passengers lost their lives, while 15 others were seriously injured as two commercial buses collided on Moniya-Iseyin road.

The accident happened during the heavy rain that fell for many hours in most parts of Oyo State.

Among the people who died included a baby girl and a woman.

The two buses marked SEY 254 ZY and LGB 343 XA were mangled and bodies suspected to be the drivers of the two buses were dangling soaked in blood.

While confirming the accident, the Federal Road Safety Corps in a report said, “22 people were involved in the unfortunate accident. Seven died and 15 people were injured with three males, 11 females and one female child”.

Among those who survived the accident,

A number of injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital, FADOKS HOSPITAL in Iseyin.

Some families of the dead victims have reportedly taken their corpses while the remaining bodies were deposited at the morgue.

Some undisclosed amount of money found on the victims which was said to have been counted in public was reportedly handed over to the police.

The cause of the accident was said to be overspeeding and fatigue.