500-bed psychiatric hospital at 50% completion – Commissioner

The Lagos State Government says ongoing construction of the 500 bed-space facility for Mental Health Institute is currently at 50 percent completion.

From left, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye; Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi; Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and Lagos State Commissioner for Information & Strategy Mr Gbenga Omotoso during the Lagos State 2024 Ministerial Press Briefing by the Lagos State Ministry of Health in Lagos on Wednesday

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known on Wednesday in Ikeja, at the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the first year of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

Abayomi said that operations would begin at the facility in about 18 months.

“This mental health institute is in two parts – one is the 500-bed space, it is the biggest of its kind in the whole of West Africa.

”Phase two is the 100-bed space. It will cater for any of our citizens that needs rehabilitation of any kind, whether it is addiction or post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It’s located at Ketu Ejirin, it has reached a level of 50 per cent completion, and we are working continuously. In our last visit, there’s significant progress, in about 18 months operation will start.

“It will also be a centre for mental health collaboration and research, residents of Lagos State will benefit from the facility, once it is completed,” he said.

The commissioner said that all hands were on deck to ensure adequate maintenance of facilities at state-owned hospitals, so as to guard against mishaps, such as collapse of elevators.

“We have a very large number of hospitals, so, we have agencies that go around with us to inspect and to examine the infrastructure and equipment.

“This is ongoing, we have obviously learnt some lessons on how to improve safety of the environment and refurbishment. Most of these facilities are extremely old facilities and they require extensive rehabilitation.

“Mr governor is committed to medical infrastructure transformation, we currently have brand new hospitals and most of you that drive by Adeniji Adele will see the Massey hospital.

“The infrastructure that will be on the landscape of Lagos will be something to be proud of,” he said.

On what was being done to curb the impending drought of health workers, with the ongoing Japa syndrome, Abayomi said that Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s priority to health officials was evident in the absence of industrial action by medical practitioners in the last five years.

“Japa syndrome is basically the movement of professionals. In Lagos, we are beneficiaries of Japa, there is inbound migration to Lagos from other parts of the state.

“Lagos is the springboard they use to migrate, we are sensitive to this issue; we know with the influx of healthcare personnel from other states; patients in those states will be deprived, but it is what it is.

“Our strategy in Lagos is to have continuous dialogue with our healthcare professionals, we meet them on regular bases to find out what their welfare concerns are.

“Mr governor is very sensitive, if you have noticed; we have not had any strike in the last five years; it is testament to the fact that we are constantly improving their welfare and ensuring a good work environment.

“What we don’t want to see is for people to say they left because the working environment is not up to standard, we are working assiduously,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state government was prepared to further enhance the health sector.

“We have a very elaborate and strategic mindset, we plan to increase the number of medical students and more professional intakes in the next two to three years, we will be producing a number to satisfy our market.

“You know that even if we increase our production in Lagos, people will still leave, but the more you produce, the more you are going to be able to retain our professionals in Lagos and Nigeria.

“Mr Governor is very emphatic, this is one of our conscious efforts,” he said. NAN