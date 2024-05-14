47-yr-old Ogun teacher bags life imprisonment for raping 7-yr-old girl

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

An Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, has sentenced a 47 year-old secondary school teacher, Ojo Ezekiel Olugbenga to life imprisonment, after being convicted for raping a seven year-old minor in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital

Ojo Ezekiel, who was first arraigned on 1st of July 2022, was convicted on a one count charge of rape, which is contrary to section 3 (2) of the violence against persons (prohibition) law of Ogun state 2017.

The prosecuting counsel, Olusegun Olaotan had told the court that while the victim’s mother was bathing her seven year old daughter, she observed that something was wrong with her private part, after persistent questioning, the victim revealed to her mother how she was sexually abused by the convict.

Ojo Ezekiel who is a teacher in the secondary school which shares the same compound with the victim’s school, inserted his finger into the private part of the under age girl.

According to the victim, the convict sexually abused her on four occasions inside his car usually parked under a tree after school hours and he told her not to tell anyone to avoid being beaten

A medical report after proper examination by a doctor, revealed to the court that the hymen of the victim was not intact as it was opened by 2cm

The judge, Hon.Justice Abiodun Akinyemi said the prosecuting counsel has established the case of rape against the convict and thereafter sentenced the convict to life imprisonment