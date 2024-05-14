46-year-old teacher gives birth to quadruplets, appeals for help

A secondary school teacher, Mrs Sabina Mamah, who gave to quadruplets after 14 years of marriage, has called for assistance from well-meaning Nigerians.

Mamah, who hails from Obollo Orie in Udenu Council Area of Enugu State, gave birth to three boys and a girl.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she was currently at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) in Enugu and is unable to defray her delivery bills.

”I got pregnant around October 2023 and after an ultrasound, I was told that I was carrying quadruplets.

“So I registered at UNTH for antenatal and I gave birth on April 23, through caesarian (CS).

“I am a secondary school teacher while my husband Christopher, is a driver. I and my babies are being detained by the hospital because the bills have not been paid,” she said.

The 46-year-old woman, said she got married in 2010 but was unable to take in.

The excited mother added that, “on Sunday, a good Samaritan cleared the bill for the babies amounting to N600, 000.

“I have been discharged but cannot afford my bill of over N40, 000 because I don’t have the money.

“Aside the bills, we are still owing for the items we bought in the hospital like diapers and baby milk as the children consume a lot of it,” she explained.

While thanking the hospital for assisting her deliver the babies, Mamah said, “I am appealingly to Nigerians to come to my help so that we can go back home.

“I want them also to support me in raise this wonderful gift of God. Please I am calling on Enugu State Government and Nigerians to come to our aid.

“Support me through my account number 3033152627, Sabina Obetta, First Bank with my phone number 08034552609 and my God will bless you,” she appealed.

Her husband, Christopher, called on good spirited Nigerians for support.

“I am a tipper driver and I cannot take of these babies on my own”he said.