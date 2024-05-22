35,000 Users After, Codar is Partnering with Universities to Promote AI Education

It’s no secret that technology is evolving rapidly, with machines and software now capable of tasks once reserved for humans. This shift has led technical institutions like Codar Africa to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in their training programs.

By partnering with universities at home and abroad, Codar Africa is preparing individuals to excel in this AI-driven world.

Every Google search, online purchase, or Netflix binge involves some form of AI. From customer service to manufacturing, AI is reshaping industries, underscoring the importance of learning about its potential impact.

The influence of AI extends deeply into education, both in traditional and technical fields. Codar Africa’s collaboration with universities is a natural fit, harnessing AI’s power to enhance learning experiences and drive educational innovation.

In addition to these partnerships, Codar Africa is leading the charge in tech education. Their AI-enhanced learning platform offers personalised experiences tailored to each student’s unique preferences.

From enrollment to graduation, the Codar Learning Management System (LMS) guides students seamlessly through their academic journey. Even after graduation, the system simplifies tasks like transcript requests, ensuring a smooth alumni experience.

With 35,000 users globally and growing, Codar Africa is actively seeking more university partnerships to advance AI education. Offering comprehensive training in machine learning and data analytics, Codar Africa is well-positioned to equip the next generation with the skills needed for success in an AI-driven world.