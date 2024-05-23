23-year-old England-based Nigerian artiste designs 2024 FA Cup trophy

By Biodun Busari

A talented Nigerian artiste, Olaolu Akeredolu-Ale, has designed the 2024 Emirates FA Cup trophy which final comes up this Saturday.

The 23-year-old British-Nigerian, popularly known as Olaolu Slawn was approached by the English Football Association to design a one-off special trophy after BRIT awards.

He designed the trophy alongside Thomas Lyte.

This was first disclosed by @whatsonshuffle via X writing, “After previous endeavors with the BRITs Awards, Slawn has been commissioned to create the design for the 2024 FA Cup Trophy.”

Olaolu Slawn’s video of the making of the FA Cup trophy was also posted.

Confirming the project on Monday via his Instagram handle, the Lagos-born designer wrote, “Biggest thing I’ve done yet. My tribute to the FA Cup trophy. Slawn and @ThomasLyte. Thank you @EmiratesFACup. Amen.”

The Emirates FA Cup reacted, “Can’t wait to see your tribute unveiled on Monday.”

Most of Slawn’s works include spray paint, large-scale pop art canvases, graffiti, caricatures and murals.

In 2023, he became the youngest person to design the Britannia statuette for the annual BRIT awards.

His latest work, the FA Cup trophy would be lifted by either side of the Manchester clubs in a derby final at Wembley Stadium, on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester were crowned the EPL Champions of Saturday, and look forward to getting a better chance of their bitter rivals to do double.

Manchester United, managed by Dutch Erik ten Hag, are desirous of the England’s oldest cup to wrap up the season with a silverware and book a place for Europa League next season.