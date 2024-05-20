20m out-of-school children: NGO holds book reading competition for Lagos students

A Non-governmental Organisation, Youth with a vision foundation, said it intends to organize a book reading competition aimed at improving the reading culture of students in Lagos and Nigeria.

The competition involves 20 schools where students have been given a task to read the book ‘Readers are Leaders’ and give a summary of it.

Speaking during the event, theChief Executive Officer of Youth With A Vision Foundation, Dr Elvis Ukpaka, urged government to equip libraries and motivate teachers so as to revive the reading culture among Nigerian youths.

Ukpaka also called for a well-funded and well-equipped libraries, fair compensation for teachers, and the provision of quality books in public schools.

He said: “Firstly, we urge the government to take an active role in promoting reading culture. We advocate well-funded and well-equipped libraries, fair compensation for teachers, and the provision of quality books in public schools.

Additionally, we encourage teachers to be avid readers themselves, setting an example for their students. We also believe that parents have a vital role to play in fostering a love for reading in their children.

“Ultimately, we envision a collaborative effort involving the government, teachers, parents, NGOs like ours, and students themselves to promote a culture of reading and lifelong learning in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka, said without reading there could not be good leadership.

Maduka, who stressed the need to increase the budget allocation to education, said: “You can’t give what you don’t have. So when we find a leader who is also a reader, they will be able to champion and drive improvement in education.

“Currently, our budget allocation reveals a mismatch between our priorities and the value we place on education. A small percentage of our budget is dedicated to education, reflecting a lack of understanding and prioritisation of education among our people.”