2027: Our current interest is about Nigeria’s survival not elections – Obi

John Alechenu

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General Election, Mr. Peter Obi, has said what should be of utmost concern to all Nigerians irrespective of class or political status is how citizens will survive the current economic hardship not about the next elections.

He noted that some politicians were quick to talk about elections as soon as one electoral cycle ends forgetting the critical aspect which is the welfare and security of citizens.

Obi said while addressing a mammoth crowd of party supporters during a solidarity visit organised by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter to the National Chairman of the LP, Julius Abure, at the party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to him, political parties exist only because Nigeria exists as such it behooves on every one of us to work together to ensure the survival of our country because “ Nigeria is the only country we have.”